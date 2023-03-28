Banburyshire hospice launches rose scheme for people to remember loved ones

The Katharine House Hospice has launched the Rose to Remember scheme to give people the opportunity to honour loved ones with a beautiful hand-crafted metal rose.

The purchased roses will form part of a temporary installation hosted at Sulgrave Manor from Monday, June 5 until Sunday 18, before people can take them home to keep.

Money raised from the sale of the roses, which cost £30 each will go towards funding the vital care of patients and their families.

Each rose has been crafted with care for the hospice by the Black Country Metal Works and measures around 10cm in diameter.

Supporters of the hospice Emma Callery, Elfie Jones and Gareth Jones with one of the roses.

A supporter of the hospice, Emma Callery, has already purchased a rose. She said: "I was so excited when I heard about Rose to Remember as I immediately knew it would be an especially lovely way to remember my father, who died many years ago.

"He loved the garden that he and Mum created together, so I thought it would be perfect for Mum, my brother and I to each have a rose to ‘plant’ in our own gardens to remember him by."

For the people that purchased a rose, the hospice has organised an exclusive viewing of the display at Sulgrave on Wednesday, June 7, where members of the Katharine House Hospice staff will be on hand to talk to visitors.