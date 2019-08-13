Banburyshire horse show adds classes for dogs

North Oxon Riding Club's show takes place this weekend - with more on offer than ever.

North Oxfordshire Riding Club has decided to hold a Dog Show alongside the riding classes, in-hand showing, dressage and show jumping.

Organiser Sue Gibb said: “We have decide to run eight dogies classes this year at our 36th Annual Horse Show.

“So many horsey people have dogs and it’s another attraction and something to compete for -whether they’re bringing horses or just coming to spectate.”

There will be classes for the dog with the waggiest tail, the sweetest puppy and the dog the judge would most like to take home.

There will also be a dog agility ring to keep the more active canines exercised.

There will be, as always a good variety of equestrian classes including showing and showjumping for all sizes and breeds. There will be clear round jumping and classes for children.

The show is on Sunday, August 18 at Smiths of Bloxham, Milton Road OX 15 4HE. A car entry fee will be collected for Katherine House Hospice and the Air Ambulance.