Banburyshire hangs out the bunting and chills the champagne ready for a right Royal party to celebrate HM Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee

Street parties are arranged, bunting is hung out on houses and across the streets, flags are flying, barbecues are ready and the champagne is on ice to toast HM Queen Elizabeth II as we celebrate her extraordinary 70 years on the throne. Many organisations are holding their own parties and events.

Banbury Town Council begins the celebrations on Thursday as the town joins 1500 others around the country at 9.45pm for the lighting of a beacon to recognise the Jubilee. This will be followed by a firework display. Food and drink will be available in Spiceball Park from 8pm and the build-up will include live music to take older people back to the coronation years.

The main event will be a party in Spiceball Park on Saturday from 1pm, with something for everyone with food, drink, live music, fairground-style rides and attractions to entertain young and old. The event will continue into the evening with a big-screen TV showing the star-studded happenings in London. Banbury’s final jubilee event will be the Big Lunch on Sunday when 1,000 schoolchildren come together in the Market Place.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nighat Bibi sells Jubilee flags to a customer at Bargain Village in Parsons Street, Banbury

Chipping Norton Town Festival is an annual event which this year is dedicated to the Jubilee and held on Sunday the Market Place, Chipping Norton. There is a great line up of performers throughout the day as well as food, stalls and children's entertainment. The event will be opened by farming celebrity Kaleb Cooper at 10.50am.

Brackley holds its Platinum Jubilee Festival at Brackley Rugby Club from 3pm – 11pm. Entry is free and there are many attractions. The beacon will be lit at 9.45pm. There will be free Children's Crown Making Workshops at Egerton Hall at 10am, 12pm and 2pm. Arts, crafts and crowns will be provided but please contact Brackley Town Council on 01280 702 441 to book.

On Friday there will be free Jubilee Traditional Dancing and Singing for Fun at Brackley Town Hall from 10am – 12pm and from 12pm – 4.30pm Brackley Community Carnival takes place at Magdalen College School, St John Site.

Sunday Service of Thanksgiving for The Queen's Reign is held at Brackley Park from 11am. Residential street parties will go ahead but if you are unable to organise a party your family and friends can have a Jubilee Picnic in the Park.

Britain's favourite sweets in the 1950s when Queen Elizabeth II was crowned - still popular today at Sheila's Sweets, Parsons Street

Cropredy continues its village tradition of decorating homes, gardens and roads. There will be bunting, flags, flowers, lights – there are no limits - and there will be prizes for all ages. The village hall will screen the London celebrations live and the Historical Society is arranging a display of Royal souvenirs. Other celebrations take place on the Green and at the sports pavilion.

Hornton villagers are invited up to the field behind the allotments on Thursday evening to watch the Jubilee Beacon being lit at 9.45pm. There will be games on the green on Friday from 1pm – 3pm. Celebrations continue with Jubilee cocktails, canapés and karaoke from 7pm in the Dun Cow. Saturday’s Jubilee afternoon tea party also takes place at the pub between 1pm-4pm. And there will be a glittering Platinum Jubilee Ball on Saturday with a swish reception with canapés, three-course dinner and entertainment.

Hornton villagers will attend a special Jubilee photocall on the green on Sunday at 11.20am with dogs, cats horses and other pets. A Platinum Jubilee service takes place in the church at noon. A street party will be held at West End.

In Wardington on Thursday - the 70th anniversary of the coronation - there will be afternoon tea with a toast to Her Majesty.

Banbury's Church Lane is one of the town centre streets decorated with Jubilee bunting

Middleton Cheney holds a family fun day and fete on the playing fields on Friday. There will be children’s fancy dress, raffle, a fun dog show, craft stalls and a marching band with stalls, games, sports events, music and entertainment, all raising funds for Katharine House Hospice and Dogs for Good

Adderbury High Street will be closed from 10am - 4pm on Saturday for the celebrations including music, a fancy dress competition, fairground rides, market stalls, Morris dancing, food and drink. There will be a pensioners’ tea party in the afternoon. There will be a civic service at the church on Sunday, street parties and a children’s tea at the school. For full details of the events and timings see here.

In Chipping Warden there will be a pig roast and street party on Saturday in Culworth Road at 5pm. Please take your own chairs and food as required. The Best Jubilee Fancy Dress will be judged. A cricket match starts at 1.30pm with bar and children’s games in the play park. Picnic boxes will also be available. On Sunday there will be a Jubilee Service in the Church at 9.30am followed by a pre-lunch reception and the Jubilee Summer Lunch at 1.15pm.

The Sunshine Centre, Bretch Hill, Banbury hosts Community Jubilee Event on Princess Diana Park on Wednesday from 12pm-3pm.

Nighat Bibi and Robit (Rocky) Bansal, owner of Bargain Village, Parsons Street which has done a roaring trade in flags, bunting and other Jubilee paraphernalia

The event coincides with the opening of the centre’s new sensory room - The Jubilee Room. Sir Tony Baldry will officially open the room and the event. Cherwell Theatre Company will be performing seven decades of dance as part of the entertainment. Special cakes will be made for the events.

On Sunday, King’s Sutton recreation ground features a display of Queen scarecrows representing different eras in our Monarch’s life. Villagers are invited to take a picnic and join the celebrations from 12 noon – 4pm. At 4.30pm there will be a special service at the Baptist church to which all are welcome.

Most children are on half term this week and some have already celebrated the Jubilee with concerts. Queensway Primary is holding its own street party in the playground on Monday.

Send your celebration details, or photos, to [email protected]