Banburyshire funeral homes host opens for Dying Matters Awareness Week

Funeral homes across Banburyshire are opening their doors to the community for coffee mornings as part of Dying Matters Awareness Week, which starts today (Monday, May 13).

The Midcounties Co-operative Funeralcare is embracing the initiative to try and dispel some of the myths and fears around dying and funerals, in order to help people plan better for the future.

The coffee mornings will help people understand the workings of the funeral home, the process of planning a funeral and the support services available, while also providing advice on how to approach difficult conversations around dying and bereavement.

This year marks the tenth anniversary of Dying Matters Awareness Week, which seeks to encourage people to talk more openly about making provisions for a funeral and coming to terms with the passing of a loved one.

The campaign aims to change the way society views mortality and encourage more open conversations and acceptance about the natural life cycle.

Jason Timms, sector manager at The Midcounties Co-operative Funeralcare, said: “We want to raise awareness of the importance of discussing death with loved ones and putting all the measures in to ensure that, when the time comes, you are prepared.

"We know that one of the most difficult conversations anyone can have is about dying, and we want to provide guidance and advice to help people approach the subject.

“Supporting the awareness week offers people the opportunity to just drop in and ask questions, as well as chat to our colleagues and find out a bit more about what we actually do here.

"We want to help the local community feel more at ease with our industry and break down the fear lots of us have when it comes to talking about death.”

As part of the coffee mornings, local people can also find out more information about funeral planning and local bereavement and support services, as well as understanding the mechanics on how a funeral home operates.

The events are:

The Midcounties Co-operative Funeralcare Banbury from 11am-3pm every day this week

The Midcounties Co-operative Funeralcare Brackley from 11am-1pm every day this week

Juniper House Nursing Home, Brackley, from 11am-1pm every day this week

The Midcounties Co-operative Funeralcare Chipping Norton from 10am-2pm tomorrow (Tuesday)

Green Pastures Christian Nursing Home, Banbury from 11am-1pm on Thursday