Banburyshire folk with links to US wanted for radio show

A DJ is looking for Banburyshire people with links to the US to feature on his American radio show.

John ‘Peanutz’ Koenig wants residents with friends or family in North Carolina/Pittsburgh to get in touch for his show on internet radio station Junkin’ Oldies.

The former BBC Radio Oxford and Winter Gardens DJ’s show, Nightowl 20-20, is from 5am to 8am GMT on Sundays, or 12pm to 3am in the States.

John hopes to bridge the gap of his hometown of Pittsburgh and his home since 1963, when he moved to Banbury.

“I really want this to take off, I love this town, I wouldn’t have stayed here for so long,” he said.

Anyone interested in talking to John about their US links or for more information, email him on jkoenig@reagan.com

To listen to the radio station, visit jukinoldies.com