Banburyshire family's work for village and community is commemorated with a stone memorial

The charitable efforts of members of the Smith family for the Bloxham community have been recognised with a stone memorial that was unveiled at the weekend.

The stone, complete with a plaque recognising the efforts of Peter, Thomas and Pauline Smith, of Smiths of Bloxham, has been placed on the green outside the Bloxham Primary School. They were the children of Thomas Smith and the three ran the family business after his death. Peter Smith died in 2022.

The memorial was originally the idea of David Green, vice chair of the Bloxham Feoffees – an ancient group that is the fore-runner of the parish council and which administrates funds raised through rental income from its property, the Court House and lands.

“I thought about the memorial after Peter died in 2022 and his son Tom thought it was a nice idea. We spoke to the parish council and a suitable location was agreed,” said Mr Green. “The stone commemorates the huge amount of work they contributed in time and money to all kinds of village organisations, from the church and schools to the village football club and charities. If there was something that needed to be done, they could almost always help – and did.”

Pictured at the unveiling of the commemorative stone, l - r, Left to right stonemason David Beak, Bishop John Stroyan, David Green, Tom Smith and Jacob Smith. Picture by Nathan Portlock-Allan

Among the crowd invited to Sunday’s unveiling were former vicar of Bloxham from 1994-2005 and now assistant Bishop in the Diocese of Peterborough, Rev John Stroyan, chairman of Bloxham parish council Dave Bunn, Edd Frost, Feoffeees chair David Gibbard and Ian Baldwin, chairman of Bloxham Football Club.

Tom Smith said: “Dave Green gave a lovely speech about the work my father, aunt and uncle had done for the village and how I was carrying on their good name and work for the village. “He thanked David Beak, the village stonemason, and my son Jacob for helping erect the stone and also Robert Goode of Goode Stone Supplies at Hook Norton for donating the stone and doing the work on it.”

Mr Smith thanked everyone for supporting the gesture of a public memorial recognising his relatives’ work.

“Bishop John also gave a lovely long speech during which he mentioned the many things my father and his family had done for the church over the years. He mentioned the help they had given to the village and its people when they needed it - and he said a prayer.

The stone commemorating Peter, Thomas and Pauline Smith, unveiled yesterday in Bloxham. Picture by Nathan Portlock-Allan

"It was a great occasion for the village and the stone is perfectly positioned to the left of the primary school entrance, so the next generations will always see the names of those who looked after and helped Bloxham. “My father and Uncle Tom and Aunt Pauline were hard working great people of extreme kindness and generosity and I aim to carry their spirit and ethics on,” he said.

Mr Green and Mr Smith unveiled the stone after which the party gathered at the Elephant and Caste where landlord Simon Finch – also a Feoffee – provided celebratory refreshments.

The Feoffees are residents, or have associations with the village and are invited to be a member. Among their activities are financial help for Bloxham-based children about to go to university who need help with buying course books. They also support local worthy causes and students fund-raising for a suitable UK or overseas project.