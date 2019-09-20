Banburyshire entertainment options for the week ahead

TV personalities and plenty of music feature in this weeks offerings.

• Family

Bon Giovi

Upton House and Gardens, September 21 and 22

A big weekend is promised at Upton House, with free entry and transport, as well as the chance to see a striking new exhibition.

The National Trust property is taking part in the national Heritage Open Days campaign, with free return transport running from and to Banbury at regular times throughout the days.

Once there, visitors can enjoy Nature’s Champions, a partnership between the National Trust and the National Portrait Gallery, which includes portraits from the gallery’s collection.

It focuses on individuals who have transformed the way we perceive, experience and aim to protect the natural world. Featured sitters include environmental activists, scientists, poets, politicians, campaigners, gardeners and broadcasters.

The exhibition includes outstanding paintings, sculptures, photographs and recent commissions.

From broadcaster Sir David Attenborough to designer William Morris and the author of My Family and Other Animals, Gerald Durrell, visitors will have the chance to get up close and personal with the faces of those who have shaped the world we live in and discover their green legacy.

Details: www.nationaltrust.org.uk

• Music

Bon Giovi, The Mill, Banbury, September 21

Bon Giovi blast onto the stage at the Mill to perform the greatest hits from Bon Jovi’s extensive career, including Living On A Prayer, It’s My Life, Wanted Dead or Alive, not to mention performing some rare tracks that even the original Bon Jovi haven’t performed for many years, as well as many others from each of the band’s albums.

Details: themillartscentre.co.uk

• Music

Craig Joiner, Banbury Folk Club, Church House, North Bar, Banbury, September 25

Craig has been a professional musician for over 25 years and has written songs that have been recorded by the likes of Heart, Bonnie Tyler, Eddie Money and Steps.

His work has also been used in major Hollywood movies such as A Nightmare on Elm Street, 102 Dalmatians and Jack Reacher. I

n recent years Craig has been a stalwart of the folk club scene where he has honed the songs for his long awaited solo debut album.

Details: banburyfolkclub.co.uk

• Theatre

Andrea McLean: Confessions, The Theatre, Chipping Norton, September 24

Andrea McLean has been on your TV for over 20 years and she’s met, worked with and interviewed some of the biggest names in the world.

For the first time, she’s breaking loose of the TV studio to bring her confessions of life on and off the small screen.

Details: chippingnortontheatre.com