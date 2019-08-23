Banburyshire entertainment options for the Bank Holiday

It’s set to be a dry and warm one so get out there and visit a festival or listen to some live outdoor music.

• Comedy

Vaultstock 2018

The Mullah of Downing Street, The Theatre, Chipping Norton, until August 24

Imran Yusuf’s comedy is set in the living room of 10 Downing Street on the night of a general election. F

razzled Prime Minister Clare Scarsdale is back home for what might be the last time. She is happily embracing multiculturalism one Bombay Dry Gin at a time, when her chances of a relaxing evening are shattered by unexpected guests.

Her daughter comes home to announce she wants to become a Muslim and marry her partner who is a mullah - and that is where the play begins.

Mad Dog performs

Imran Yusuf is from London and has attended the Royal Court Young Writers Programme and the Forum of Young European Playwrights in Wiesbaden.

His plays have received staged readings at the Bush, Arcola and Leicester Square theatres. An early work, Stumped, won the first ever national playwriting prize in Pakistan and played in Karachi, Delhi, Kolkata and Melbourne.

Details: chippingnortontheatre.com

• Family

The Big Feastival, Kingham, August 23 to 25

The festival promises something for everyone – great music from some of the UK’s biggest artists, cooking from Michelin star chefs, award-winning street food from across the UK and entertainment for the whole family. Rudimental, Jess Glynn and Elbow lead the music line-up, while the culinary line-up boasts Michelin-starred chefs Raymond Blanc, Daniel Clifford and James Lowe. Other food experts taking part include Prue Leith, Gennaro Contaldo and Candice Brown, and children’s entertainment comes from the likes of Justin Fletcher, Dick & Dom, Peppa Pig and Paw Patrol.

Details: thebigfeastival.com

• Music

Paul ‘Mad Dog’ McGuinness, The White Horse, Banbury, August 23; Chandlers Arms, Epwell, August 24; Wine Vaults, Banbury, August 25, 6.30pm; and The Bell, Shenington, August 25, 9pm

The Pogues and Popes guitarist will be playing in the Banbury area for the bank holiday weekend, performing songs from The Popes and The Pogues as well as new material written since a devastating accident that not only nearly ended his playing days, but also his life.

Also playing will be Popes guitarist Ian Bramble.

Ian said: “The transformation from then to now is incredible. When I saw him in his hospital bed with pipes and feeds attached to this beaten up bag of skin and tattoos, I honestly thought he would die, and that I would never play another Popes song live.

“Now we have a still injured but re-invigorated Mad Dog and a handful of gigs in the Banbury area.”

All proceeds from music sold goes to brain injury charities.

• Music

Vaultstock (Woofstock), The Wine Vaults, Parson’s Street, Banbury, August 23 to 26.

Banbury’s Wine Vaults will once again host it’s annual Vaultstock live music event this Bank Holiday weekend with the fun starting tonight with a DJ set.

On Saturday eight bands have been confirmed including Banbury trio, Lake Acacia, DirtyJACkDC, the electro-acoustic guitarist and singer Barney Newman and headliners Til Dawn. In addition to the bands there will be games for our patrons to play and local artist Pierangela Manzetti will be offering face painting. Moving to the Sunday there will be a chilled out mix of acoustic and folk bands headlined by Banbury legends Leatherat. Vaultstock leads into International Dog Day on Bank Holiday Monday which the pub will celebrate by extending the festival to include Woofstock, raising money for PDSA. Free hot dogs will be given to anyone who comes in with a dog between 12noon and 6pm, Bank Holiday Monday. There will be a photographer and a variety of dog treats for them to sink their teeth into.

• Theatre

Nigel Slater’s Toast, Oxford Playhouse, August 26 to 31

Based on Nigel Slater’s award-winning autobiography, Toast vividly recreates Nigel Slater’s childhood through the tastes and smells he shares with his mother, culminating in the young Nigel’s escape to London.

Details: oxfordplayhouse.com

• Family

Bat Walks, Canons Ashby, August 31 to September 7

Enjoy a guided walk around Canons Ashby’s grounds on a search for our favourite flying mammals.

Details: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/canons-ashby