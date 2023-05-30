A Chipping Warden Dad is inviting cyclists to join his annual 50km charity ride in aid of Frank Wise School, Banbury.

This year’s ride will be the fourth bike ride. It takes place on Saturday, July 1 starting in Chipping Warden. It is organised by Dave Kelly, whose daughter Penny has Down’s Syndrome and attends the school.

"We're reaching out to businesses and clubs to invite their members to join us on this fun-filled day,” said Mr Kelly. For all those who love cycling and want to make a difference, hop on your bike and join us,” said Mr Kelly.

“We have already raised over £12,000 for this remarkable school through our previous rides, making a significant difference to the lives of students with profound and multiple learning disabilities.”

The line up for last year's Chipping Warden bike ride in aid of Frank Wise School

The ride begins and ends at the Griffin Inn and the route will go through north Oxfordshire, south Northants and south Warwickshire countryside.

To donate to the fund see the group’s JustGiving page https://www.justgiving.com/page/david-kelly-1680106292053

Frank Wise School, an Oxfordshire County Council school, is dedicated to empowering students aged 2-19 years, ensuring they receive the education they deserve. Frank Wise believes every pupil is an individual of equal worth, possessing unique potential to learn and contribute to their school, family and community

The group is also in need of helpers on the day of the ride to ensure the event runs smoothly and becomes an unforgettable experience for all involved.

David Kelly and his daughter Penny who attends Frank Wise School