Banburyshire carol singers donate their Christmas funds to a dementia Memory Hub

Banburyshire carol singers have donated their Christmas funds to a valuable support service for people with dementia.

The Chipping Warden and Edgcote WI chose The Memory Hub in Daventry to be their chosen charity last year. A delegation went to the centre recently to hand over a cheque for £300.

"As well as our carol singing we ran a very successful raffle which included two grand hampers. We were given donations of money and gifts and we sold mince pies and mulled wine to raise a total of £300,” said WI secretary Kathleen Betteridge.

"Many people know someone who has suffered from dementia – the Memory Hub is a very valuable resource for those with dementia living in this area and we’ve been happy to raise funds for the project.”

Kathleen Betteridge, Julie Triebwasser are pictured handing the cheque to Julia and Muriel of the Daventry Hub

Mrs Betteridge and programme secretary Julie Triebwasser visited the hub to present the cheque to group leaders Julia and Muriel.

“We joined in with their quizzes, an art session and a simple game of carpet bowls. They were very grateful to receive such a lovely amount of money and will let us know in due course how the money is to be used.”

The Daventry memory hub is one of several run by the Northamptonshire Carers. Their aim is to provide a structured programme for those living with dementia and their loved ones.

Activity is based on cognitive stimulation therapy and works with the person’s ability, engaging the brain. There is an element of physical as well as wellbeing activity with some outside community input such as a local art gallery, adult learning and local floristry sessions.

Under the Hub umbrella is the club where these activities happen but there is also an Advice Centre and memory assessment clinic programmes.

The Advice Centre is still a work in progress but its aim is to provide a wide range of education and information to families around dementia as well as practical information such as advance planning, scams, keeping safe and benefits.

The main aim of the memory hubs is to keep people happy and well for as long as possible. This is done via education, information, crisis prevention and general wellbeing.