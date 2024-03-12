Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hook Norton Brewery has teamed up with fellow family breweries Everards and Joseph Holt to brew three unique beers as they all celebrate 175 years of beer and brewing.

The breweries will work together to brew three different beers in March, May and September with the head brewers coming up with unique recipes.

All the beers will feature hops from Charles Faram – hop suppliers for over 150 years - who have generously donated supplies from their existing range and their hop development programme.

Established in 1849 by John Harris, a farmer and a maltster, and now with his great great grandson James Clarke at the helm, Hook Norton Brewery continues to brew award winning ales, lagers and stouts.

Tradition runs deep at Hook Norton, all through their iconic Victorian Tower Brewery where original machinery is still used to brew, across its pubs at the heart of their communities and of course in the Shire horses and dray, still used to deliver beer the traditional way.

Managing Director Mr Clarke said: “While we’ve collaborated with other breweries before, working with our fellow family breweries who are also celebrating 175 year anniversaries makes these beers extra special.”

The first, Tower Ale, will be brewed at Hooky with Everards and Joseph Holts brewers on hand.

Brewer Andy Thomas said: “We’re very excited to be using Olicana hops in our special one-off 175 beer. We’ve used Olicana before and loved it for its tropical and floral notes. This variety is on another level. We’ve combined it with Goldings, the UK’s oldest variety and Fuggles, a mainstay of Hooky beers. It’s great to continue our longstanding association with Charles Faram.”Tower Ale is a light amber in colour, with light passion fruit and grapefruit notes. The taste has sweet toffee notes with a light, fruity finish.