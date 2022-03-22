Banburyshire brewery gets involved in Drinkers for Ukraine by creating a new ale in solidarity with the war-torn country - and it is infused with beetroot

To show solidarity with them, Drinkers For Ukraine have asked breweries around the world to brew the Ukrainian Anti-Imperial Stout RESIST, developed by Ukrainian brewers.

Hook Norton Brewery staff were keen to support in whatever way they could and so have brewed their version of the solidarity brew – RESIST Anti Imperial Stout 6%, infused with beetroot. They admit this is truly a first for them.

Spokesman Mark Graham said: "After a request for help on the Hook Norton village Facebook page, the required amount of beetroot was delivered, cooked and ready to go into the brew – a real community effort.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The resulting brew is now ready to go and will be available at the brewery and in selected Hook Norton pubs with money raised going directly to the Red Cross Disasters Emergency Committee."

RESIST – Anti-Imperial Stout is described as a very dark beer, with a brown head tinged with pinkness. It has aromas of vanilla, chocolate and caramel. The taste starts with a crisp bitterness from both the hops and the roasted malts, then the earthiness from the beetroot comes through, before being displaced by the roast malt character.

RESIST has a long finish, with an echo of the beetroot present. At 6%, a beer to savour and proceeds are going to the Red Cross DEC Fund.

Hook Norton Brewery where staff are using a Ukrainian recipe to brew an ale to raise money for emergency relief in the country