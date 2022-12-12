Banburyshire brewery creates beer to commemorate Commander, the much-loved dray horse

Command and Conquer - the ale made to commemorate Commander, the brewery's Shire horse

Commander was a regular feature of village life, visiting the brewery’s pubs every week to deliver kegs of ale. He was a loyal colleague of many and a friend to all.

Command and Conquer is a limited edition, 4 per cent ABC, premium ale, brewed with the help of the brewery’s head coachman, Nick Carter and groom Alyster.

Mr Carter said: “Command and Conquer is a fitting tribute to a noble horse and friend. He was a loyal colleague of the brewery for the last four years of his life - a steady hand with a larger-than-life character.

Commander, the Shire horse who died earlier this autumn

"We’re thrilled to honour his legacy with this premium ale and keep the traditions of working horses going here at the brewery forever.”

A donation from the sales of the beer will be made to The War Horse Memorial which honours the service of animals in war and provides a lasting legacy for animals in need.

The beer will be available in bottles and four packs in the brewery shop and online at www.hooky.co.uk. It will also be available on the bar at the brewery and at selected Hook Norton pubs.

Hook Norton Brewery is one of only three UK breweries with delivery Shire horses.

Commanded and head coachman Nick Carter in display mode

Hooky’s Shires have earned themselves approved centre status for the Shire Horse Society. And brewery managing director James Clarke is a trustee of the Shire Horse Society.

