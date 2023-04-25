News you can trust since 1838
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago US President Joe Biden to run for re-election in 2024
13 minutes ago Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe becomes a dad
29 minutes ago Actor, activist and ‘Banana Boat’ singer Harry Belafonte dead at 96
1 hour ago Brits in Sudan to be evacuated on a ‘vulnerability basis’
1 hour ago Capital announce Summertime Ball 2023 line-up
1 hour ago Ticketmaster sparks fury over Coronation Concert ticket ballot email

Banburyshire artist is becoming a social media sensation with extraordinary embroidery scenes

A Cropredy artist is becoming a social media sensation with her extraordinary embroidery scenes.

By Roseanne Edwards
Published 25th Apr 2023, 13:02 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 13:22 BST

An illustration graduate of Birmingham City University, Taylor Brooker, 28, paints watercolour landscapes and creates pencil drawings but her aerial embroidery is becoming a unique trademark.

"I was a graphic designer and children's book illustrator for five years before going freelance last September. Since then, I've been commissioned by people all over the world, from Banbury to Australia, to embroider their special locations, whether it be their childhood home, a wedding venue, or vineyard,” she said.

“For each embroidery I use an embroidery hoop, green fabric and a selection of coloured threads that best represent the landscape.

Most Popular

“I learnt to embroider with the help of the internet and completed my first embroidery a year and a half ago. My first piece was a wedding gift for my friend, and was an aerial view of the church she got married in in the Burton Dassett Hills.

"I posted this online and it went viral on Twitter with 160,000 likes – one of them being the US actor Ben Stiller - and started getting requests for commissions from there.”

“Growing up in the countryside, in Cropredy, I've always been inspired by nature and the idea of preserving a memory of a special place through art.”

Ms Brooker, who went to Cropredy Primary School and Kineton High School, currently sells her work online and receives commissions. These are often made by people who want to buy a scene for a family member, for instance a US resident who wanted an aerial scene of a Californian bay where his mother owns a beach house.

Each embroidery piece takes about a week of disciplined work to complete, depending on the complexity of the landscape and the size of the piece.

"I sew using a single thread. I did experiment with six threads but it made the piece a lot chunkier, so I keep it as a single thread every time.

"Before Christmas I got busy and didn’t have any evenings to myself. It can hurt your wrists at times because your hands are in one position. I have to take lots of breaks.” she said.

See www.tbrookerart.co.uk

A close up of one of Taylor Brooker's embroidered aerial picturesA close up of one of Taylor Brooker's embroidered aerial pictures
A close up of one of Taylor Brooker's embroidered aerial pictures
Artist Taylor Brooker at work on a new embroidery scene at her Cropredy studioArtist Taylor Brooker at work on a new embroidery scene at her Cropredy studio
Artist Taylor Brooker at work on a new embroidery scene at her Cropredy studio
Taylor Brooker's embroidered picture of the Oxford Canal at CropredyTaylor Brooker's embroidered picture of the Oxford Canal at Cropredy
Taylor Brooker's embroidered picture of the Oxford Canal at Cropredy
A Californian beach - embroidered by Cropredy artist Taylor BrookerA Californian beach - embroidered by Cropredy artist Taylor Brooker
A Californian beach - embroidered by Cropredy artist Taylor Brooker
Wedding venue Langshott Manor - an aerial view embroidered by Taylor BrookerWedding venue Langshott Manor - an aerial view embroidered by Taylor Brooker
Wedding venue Langshott Manor - an aerial view embroidered by Taylor Brooker
A Google Earth image of Langshott Manor, scene of Taylor Brooker's embroideryA Google Earth image of Langshott Manor, scene of Taylor Brooker's embroidery
A Google Earth image of Langshott Manor, scene of Taylor Brooker's embroidery
A vineyard in France - another example of the fine needle work by artist Taylor BrookerA vineyard in France - another example of the fine needle work by artist Taylor Brooker
A vineyard in France - another example of the fine needle work by artist Taylor Brooker
A Google Earth image of the Chateau des Rontets vineyard in France. Taylor Brooker's embroidery was commissioned by the ownerA Google Earth image of the Chateau des Rontets vineyard in France. Taylor Brooker's embroidery was commissioned by the owner
A Google Earth image of the Chateau des Rontets vineyard in France. Taylor Brooker's embroidery was commissioned by the owner
The famous White Horse of Uffington, depicted in embroidery by Taylor BrookerThe famous White Horse of Uffington, depicted in embroidery by Taylor Brooker
The famous White Horse of Uffington, depicted in embroidery by Taylor Brooker
One of Taylor Brooker's watercolour paintingsOne of Taylor Brooker's watercolour paintings
One of Taylor Brooker's watercolour paintings
A pencil sketch of bride and groom, left and the bride's father, rightA pencil sketch of bride and groom, left and the bride's father, right
A pencil sketch of bride and groom, left and the bride's father, right
Related topics:BanburyAustraliaTwitter