The accident occurred at around 3pm on Sunday, May 28, on the A423 Southam Road. It involved a white Berlingo van and a black Volkswagen Tiguan.
Sadly the driver of the Berlingo van, a man in his fifties, died. His family are being supported by specially trained officers.
The driver of the Volkswagen remains in hospital with serious injuries.
Senior investigating officer, Sergeant Jon Bates, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to please get in touch.
“We’d also ask any motorists with dash-cams and who were in the vicinity around the time of the incident to please check any footage in case it may have captured something that could help the investigation.
“Anyone with information can call 101 or make a report online, quoting reference 43230234598.”