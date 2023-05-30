Police are appealing for witnesses to a crash near Mollington on Sunday after a man died.

The accident occurred at around 3pm on Sunday, May 28, on the A423 Southam Road. It involved a white Berlingo van and a black Volkswagen Tiguan.

Sadly the driver of the Berlingo van, a man in his fifties, died. His family are being supported by specially trained officers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The driver of the Volkswagen remains in hospital with serious injuries.

Police appeal for witnesses after man dies following crash near Mollington

Senior investigating officer, Sergeant Jon Bates, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to please get in touch.

“We’d also ask any motorists with dash-cams and who were in the vicinity around the time of the incident to please check any footage in case it may have captured something that could help the investigation.