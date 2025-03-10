A Banburyshire benefits advice worker has called for 'compassion' on the part of the government as it plans more welfare cuts.

Andy Willis, who leads Banburyshire Advice Centre, said he was shocked and dismayed at proposals for benefit cuts. He said there is a ‘need for compassion’ in the welfare system.

“The Government's proposed cuts to welfare benefits have left many of us in a state of shock and dismay. The welfare system is supposed to support the most vulnerable members of our society. The idea of cutting benefits for people who are unable to work is not only abhorrent but also unfit for a compassionate society,” he said.

“Personal Independence Payments (PIP) are a lifeline for many disabled people, enabling them to maintain a semblance of independence and, in some cases, to work. The proposal to cut such benefits is absurd and counter-productive. It is a decision that disregards the essential support that these payments provide to individuals who already face significant challenges.”

Mr Willis said it was vital to encourage employers to hire disabled people and offer the necessary support. Making disabled people destitute goes against British values, he said.

“Our society prides itself on compassion and support for those in need. The proposed cuts undermine these principles and threaten to push the most vulnerable further into hardship.

“The Government must reconsider its stance on welfare benefit cuts. Instead of stripping away crucial support, efforts should focus on creating an inclusive environment where disabled people have opportunities to thrive, not just survive. This is the cornerstone of a truly compassionate society,” said Mr Willis.

Sean Woodcock, Labour MP for Banbury, said: “I am not able to comment and do not want to add to the speculation about what will or will not be published in a government green paper.

“More generally, it is right that we have a compassionate system of welfare that supports those unable to work because of illness or disability.

“At the same time we must do more to get people who currently aren't in work, but who could be, into employment. That's good for taxpayers and meets the aspirations of and supports those individuals.”