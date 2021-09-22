Banburyshire Advice expands its services

Andy Willis the chairman of the Banburyshire Advice Centre

Over the last few months their team of dedicated trained advisers have been preparing for the launch of their expanded services and have undergone extensive training. Although they do not provide debt advice they do actively signpost people to Banbury CAB, Christains Against Poverty and other debt charities.

The charity works proactively with lots of other charities for the benefit of clients who they have contact with in order to obtain positive outcomes. They are a member of Age Friendly Banbury, and are dedicated to also help older people within their expertise.

The Banburyshire Advice Centre is now providing face-to-face services, which are available 10.30am to 2pm Monday to Thursday. They are closed Fridays. They currently no longer offer a drop in service at this time and all appointments need to be booked.

The charity is now operating out of multiple locations across Banbury.

They operate out of the Longford Park Community Centre, Bodicote two days a week on Monday and Wednesday from 10.30am to 2pm.

They also offer services from Borough House, two days a week on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10.30am to 2pm.

The charity now also operates out of Cherwell Business Village on Mondays from 10.30am to 2pm.

All visits are by appointments only.

The charity can help with benefit form filling, general advice, career advice, food vouchers and education advice. The charity has dedicated software to help people make informed decisions about Carer changes and we can provide information on different career paths. The charity can also arrange access to free initial advice on wills and power of attorney.

To make an appointment please ring 01295 279988 and leave a message or email [email protected]

They do request if you cannot make a booked appointment to let them know as soon as possible so they can offer the appointment to other clients who need assistance.

Andy Willis BCAv, fellow paralegal and chairman, said: “Lockdown has been particularly difficult for people and clients have expressed a need for face to face provision and more appointments, so we have taken this on board to met demand. During the last few months our team have expanded and this has meant we are able to be open more days of the week.