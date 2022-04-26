Banburyshire Advice Centre wins another award for helping claimants navigate benefits maze

The centre, run by Andy Willis BCAv and his team of volunteers, has been awarded the Highly Commended category in the Inspirational Award of the Oxfordshire Adult Social Care Awards 2022.
Mr Willis said: “As a charity we feel highly honoured to receive the award for our work in the community during the Covid crisis. It shines a light on the work our dedicated team of volunteers do, often quietly and behind the scenes.
"As founder I know how important advice is in making a difference to people’s lives. Thank you to the Oxfordshire Adult Social Care Awards 2022 for the award and everyone who nominated us.”
Banburyshire Advice Centre operates at Cherwell Business Village, Longford Park Community Centre and Borough House, Banbury. Call 01295 257974 for more information or an appointment.