Banburyshire Advice Centre wins another award for helping claimants navigate benefits maze

Andy Willis, founder of Banburyshire Advice Centre which has won an inspiration award for work with the community

The centre, run by Andy Willis BCAv and his team of volunteers, has been awarded the Highly Commended category in the Inspirational Award of the Oxfordshire Adult Social Care Awards 2022.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Willis said: “As a charity we feel highly honoured to receive the award for our work in the community during the Covid crisis. It shines a light on the work our dedicated team of volunteers do, often quietly and behind the scenes.

"As founder I know how important advice is in making a difference to people’s lives. Thank you to the Oxfordshire Adult Social Care Awards 2022 for the award and everyone who nominated us.”