Banburyshire Advice Centre temporarily suspends face to face appointments due to Covid-19 pandemic

Andy Willis, founder of the successful Banburyshire Advice Centre

The Banburyshire Advice Centre is still supporting clients but by phone, email or Zoom.

People can still contact the centre for benefit advice, general advice, career advice or to arrange free initial advice on wills and power of attorney. For help advice from the centre you can use the following number: 01295 279988 or email [email protected]

Donations are welcome to help keep the service running.

Cheques can be made out to Banburyshire Citizen Project and posted to Banburyshire Advice Centre, Phoenix Office Suite 5, Borough House, Marlborough Road, Banbury, OX16 5TH.

The charity is grateful for all donations from businesses to the general public.