Increased demand for a Banbury service helping hundreds of people during the cost of living crisis means the centre is running short of funds.

Banburyshire Advice Centre (BAC) has launched an appeal to residents, supporters, companies and local authorities for more financial support.

"Demands on our service is increasing particularly as CAB has closed its offices,” said BAC’s leader, Andy Willis BCAv.

"We hope the appeal will help us build unrestricted funds to cover unexpected expenses and raise awareness of our charity and the work we do, as we are often overlooked.

“I think people assume the charity has all its running costs fully met by the council but this is not the case. We are funded by a variety of sources.”

The centre is described as an indispensable pillar in the community, dedicated to offering essential support to the poor, elderly, and disabled. Through providing benefit advice, general advice and career counselling, the charity has been a beacon of hope and guidance for those in need.

“Navigating the complexities of the benefits system can be overwhelming, especially for the vulnerable segments of our society,” said Mr Willis. “BAC ensures that individuals receive the appropriate benefits to which they are entitled, offering them a lifeline to better manage their financial circumstances.

"The centre provides a broad spectrum of advice services that address various issues faced by our community; BAC is there to offer timely and practical solutions.”

For those looking to enter or re-enter the workforce, the centre offers valuable career counselling. By helping individuals identify their strengths, refine their skills and explore job opportunities, the centre plays a crucial role in fostering self-sufficiency and empowerment.

BAC operates with minimal funding, relying heavily on the generosity of donors. Driving force Mr Willis faces the daunting task of raising some £30,000 annually to cover core costs. With rising expenses for postage, advice resources and general running costs, the need for financial support has never been greater.

“We humbly appeal to companies, philanthropists and the public to consider donating to the Banburyshire Citizen Project. Your contribution, no matter how small, can make a significant difference in sustaining the vital services we provide. By supporting us, you are investing in the well-being of our community and helping ensure the most vulnerable receive the assistance they desperately need.”

Mr Willis said BAC acts as a lifeline for many individuals facing challenging circumstances.

"Your generosity can help us continue our mission of providing crucial support to the poor, elderly, and disabled. Together, we can make a positive impact and foster a stronger, more supportive community.”

Cheques can be made out to Banburyshire Citizen Project and sent to BAC Headquarters at 49c Castle Street, Banbury, OX16 5NU,

It has a second office at Office 7, The Jefferson Business Centre, 6, South Bar, Banbury OX15 9AA. This can be accessed strictly by appointment only, not drop-ins, as the staff are not there every day.

“We have also expanded to have sessions by appointment at The Hill Community Centre, Dove Avenue on Tuesdays and Fridays at Grimsbury Community Centre, Burchester Place, Grimsbury, Banbury. In addition we are at Hanwell Fields Community Centre, Rotary Way, Banbury on Wednesdays by appointment only.” said Mr Willis.

Contact BAC on 01295 279988