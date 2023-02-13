Banburyshire Advice Centre has launched a new service to help claimants with online forms.

The advice centre has become a partner for We Are Digital as part of HMCTS (His Majesty’s Courts and Tribunals Service) – a scheme to help people deal with online forms which can be very confusing to those who are not used to working on computers.

The help offered includes assistance with the online procedure necessary to lodge benefit appeals. The charity is not able to do appeal representation but can help with the initial administration necessary to lodge an appeal.

Andy Willis BCAv, Banburyshire Advice Centre (BAC) chairman said “We are aware that some people struggle with online forms, so this service will help people who find this difficult. This service is for anyone who would struggle using IT or is uncertain what to do.”

Andy Willis BCAv, chairman of Banburyshire Advice Centre

Mr Willis said the new service would be useful for anyone who is not conversant with digital form-filling, those who may not have a laptop or the necessary technology and those not confident in navigating online systems.

HM Courts & Tribunals Service (HMCTS) is an agency of the Ministry of Justice which provides administrative support for the legal system across England and Wales, ‘ensuring justice works for everyone’.

BAC is an Independent charity that provides advice on benefits and general advice. It does not give debt advice but can issue Foodbank vouchers to those in need. It also provides career advice.

Older people can contact the centre for tax advice and BAC can refer clients for free advice from a tax charity and also for free initial advice on wills and Power of Attorney.

Its services are available to residents of Oxfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Northamptonshire and Warwickshire.

To book a benefits form-filling appointment in Banbury ring 01295 236767. This is an automated phone line which operates 24/7. Alternatively email [email protected]

The centre has offices, open at various times, at Borough House, Marlborough Road, Banbury; Cherwell Business village, Southam Road; RVS, Cornhill and Hanwell Fields Community Centre.