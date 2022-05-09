Banburyshire Advice Centre launches a new appointment booking system

Andy Willis, founder of Banburyshire Advice Centre which has launched a new appointments booking system

The award winning Banburyshire Advice Centre has launched a new booking system in a bid to make help and assistance even more accessible.

The centre has added a telephone number where clients can book appointments for benefit form filling or career advice. The new number is 01295 23 67 67 and this benefit form-filling booking line is open 24 hours a day including weekends.

Clients can also book online by going to BAC’s website https://www.banburyshirecitizenproject.org.uk/

For client who require a Foodbank voucher, need free initial advice for wills or Power of Attorney or general advice, please ring 01295 279988 and leave a message.

Please note that the service is provided by volunteers who work part-time and not every day so there may be a short delay before someone gets back to you.

The charity welcomes donations from the general public and businesses to help support the service which is more in demand every day as the cost of living rises.

Supporters can also support the charity by playing the Cherwell Lottery and selecting Banburyshire Citizen Project as their chosen cause.

Andy Willis BCAv, Chairman and Founder of the centre said “We are excited about launching this new way of contacting the advice centre.