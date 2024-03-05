Banbury's young performers and musicians invited to join 'School of Rock' production
The Youth of Banbury Operatic Society (YOBOS) is looking for performers and musicians aged between 11 and 19 to join them for their summer production.
The group, which celebrated its 20th anniversary last year, is holding a taster day on Sunday March 24, for anyone who is interested in getting involved.
Run by a group of experienced and dedicated volunteers, YOBOS has been organising high-quality productions during the summer holidays since 2003.
Registered as a local charity, YOBOS aims to give youths in the Banbury area a taste of what it’s like to perform in a West End-style musical.
Previously, the group has won awards with performances of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, In the Heights, Legally Blonde, Hairspray, Grease and Rock of Ages.
Youth officer for YOBOS, Ben Coleman, said: “We are all so excited to be bringing this incredible musical to the Banbury stage.
“For the past 20 years, YOBOS has staged a number of amazing productions and seen the growth of countless incredible young performers who have gone on to top drama schools and even the West End stage.
"We couldn’t be more proud of them and hope to invite more aspiring young performers this year to be part of School of Rock.”
The taster event for School of Rock will take place on Sunday March 24, from 2pm to 6pm at Christopher Rawlins Primary School in Adderbury.
It costs £5 per person, and anyone interested in either performing or working behind the scenes is invited to attend.