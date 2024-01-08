A celebrated Lancaster Bomber navigator hero in World War Two from Banbury has passed away at age 100.

One of the last remaining Lancaster Bomber navigators, Clifford Storr, passed away at his Seccombe Court Care Home in Adderbury on Sunday, December 10.

Clifford, who was born in Yorkshire, joined the RAF at age 17 and had a remarkable career as a navigator on Lancaster Bomber planes, completing more than 50 operations during the war.

Talking last year about his heroic actions during the war, Clifford said: “I never knew if it was my turn next and if I would see the empty places at breakfast the next morning.

"Conditions on board were very basic, with no creature comforts. It was cold, noisy, and very frightening when subjected to almost constant anti-aircraft fire over Germany.”

Clifford remained in close contact with his fellow servicemen and was a frequent visitor to the Banbury Royal Air Force Association base at Newland House.

He also made the journey to the RAF memorial centre in Lincolnshire last year, where he received a heroes welcome by all at the centre.

Chair of the Banbury RAFA, Chris Adams, said: “All those who knew Cliff couldn’t help but be impressed by his WW2 flying record and his immense sense of pride in having served in the RAF.

"Blue Skies Cliff, you were a true hero and an inspiration to us all.”

After leaving the air force, Clifford had a successful career as a legal executive, where he was respected for his perception and incisive thinking by some of the highest judges in the country before retiring to Banbury to be near family.

Clifford’s memorial service will be held at St Mary’s Church in Banbury on the afternoon of Wednesday January 31, and will feature a guard of honour, a military choir, and military and civilian dignitaries.

