Banbury's town hall to be illuminated purple in support of World Polio Day

Banbury’s historic town hall will glow purple for two days next week to show support for World Polio Day.

Organised by the Banbury Rotary Club as part of the international Purple for Polio campaign, the town hall will glow purple on October 23 and 24 to tie in with World Polio Day on Tuesday 24.

Since the campaign began in 1979, it has played a pivotal role in wiping out the infectious disease in all but two of the 195 countries worldwide.

Rotary club chairman John Groves said: “Purple is the colour of the dye that was used in developing countries to mark the fingers of those who had been vaccinated. It has been adopted as the colour of the ongoing initiative to wipe out polio around the world and to make sure the disease doesn’t return.”

The Rotary Club will also be planting 16,000 purple crocuses in People’s Park throughout November to further show support for the campaign.