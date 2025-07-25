Banbury's strongman star Paddy Haynes is crowned England's Strongest Man

Banbury’s strongman star Paddy Haynes continued his incredible run of success by picking up the England’s Strongest Man crown last weekend.

After an unfortunate injury forced Paddy to pull out of last month’s UK Strongest Man competition, he was back to his winning ways on Sunday (July 20).

This time, the Adderbury farmer was competing at England’s Strongest Man competition at The Barbican in York, held during the Giants Live’s Weekend of Strength show.

Paddy, who goes by the nickname of the Dark Horse in professional strongman, was able to overturn a 2.5-point deficit in the final event to claim victory and pick up another title to add to his growing collection.

The final rankings saw Paddy beat close rival and current UK’s Strongest Man, Andrew Flynn, by only half a point.

A spokesperson for Giant’s Live said: “Acknowledging that he was having a season beyond his wildest dreams, Haynes paid tribute to his team and all that had supported him in what has been a stunning rise to the highest echelons of the sport.

“Haynes finished just off the podium at Britain’s back in February, but since then has placed second at Europe’s Strongest Man, 6th at World’s and 3rd at the Strongman Classic.”

Already a force to be reckoned with on static events like the deadlift, Paddy is now one of the top grip and carrying athletes in the strongman rankings.

Paddy Haynes once again proved he is one of the most exciting athletes in the professional strongman rankings.

Next up for Paddy will be an appearance at The Strongman Open 2025 event put on by Giants Live at Birmingham's Utilita Arena on September 6.

For more information or to purchase tickets for this event, visit: https://giants-live.com/shows/the-strongman-open-2025/