Banbury's star dancers travel to Prague to represent England at Dance World Cup

Banbury’s dancing stars have travelled to Prague to once again represent England at this year’s Dance World Cup.

The team of 27 dancers from The School For Stars dance company is hoping to repeat last year’s success when they claimed two gold medals for England.

Run by Tee Lily and Julie Bruce out of a space in Castle Quay, the dance team has been going from strength to strength since forming in 2022.

At last year’s World Cup, dancers Amelia Thompson and Chloe Sneddon received the gold medal for their mini-duet at the competition held in Braga, Portugal.

The team of 27 from The School Of Stars dance academy ready to represent England at the Dance World Cup.

This year, the team, made up of dancers aged between seven and 17, travelled to events and competitions around the country to get themselves ready for the World Cup.

Just to qualify for the competition, they had to compete against up to 200 dancers from some of the most well-known dance and professional stage schools.

Joint principal of The School For Stars, Julie Bruce, said: “I am extremely proud of how they have worked as a team, and all the support from their families and the rest of our dance company has been incredible.

"Tee, my daughter has been amazing and has worked so hard training them! We also want to thank our teacher, Mia, who is running the dance school while Tee is there.

“These children will make Banbury proud; we have an amazing dance family!”

This year’s Dance World Cup finals take place at the Prague Congress Centre from Thursday, July 27 until Saturday, July 6.