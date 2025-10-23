Banbury’s star boxers prepare to test their skills at upcoming home show

A selection of some of Banbury’s finest amateur boxers will test their skills at the upcoming Spit ’n’ Sawdust Boxing Club’s home show.

Boxers from Spit ’n’ Sawdust alongside guests from Banbury Boxing Club will face off against boxers from across the country at the show on Saturday, November 22.

The show, which takes place at Spiceball Leisure Centre, has been organised to celebrate 22 years since Spit ’n’ Sawdust Boxing Club first opened its doors in 2003.

Founded by Dave Earle MBE, the club has become a sanctuary not only for aspiring boxers but for anyone wishing to improve their fitness or confidence.

Alongside the boxing sessions, Dave, along with a team of volunteer coaches and helpers, runs boxercise sessions with a focus on mental health improvement.

Dave said: “Boxing is just the start; it’s what happens outside the ring that can change lives – confidence building, belief, and belonging. That’s what Spit ’n’ Sawdust is all about.”

Dave, who received his MBE for services to the community, has expressed his gratitude to the volunteers, coaches, and helpers who have given their time freely over the years to help run the gym.

He said: “Without them, the boxing club simply wouldn’t be here. Their dedication keeps the doors open and the spirit of the gym alive.”

Fellow coach Dave Green, who fits in coaching alongside running his busy decorating business, added: “We are all looking forward to the show.

“We have a great group of boxers who are training hard, getting ready to compete in their hometown in front of friends, family, and the wider Banbury community.” All proceeds from the home show will be directly reinvested in the club to support its ongoing community work.

For information about sponsorship opportunities on the night, visit Spit n Sawdust Boxing Club at 49 North Bar Street.

Tickets for the event are priced at £20 for adults and £10 for under-16s. The doors will open at 5.45pm, and the first bout will start at 6.15pm.

For more information about Spit ‘n’ Sawdust Boxing Club, including what classes are offered, visit: https://www.snsboxing.com/