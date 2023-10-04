Banbury's St Mary's church to hold busy month of arts events in October

The team at Banbury's St Mary's Church have been preparing for a busy schedule of arts events this October.

The schedule gets underway on Thursday, October 5, with the church’s monthly art workshop, which this month includes encaustic wax painting and water colour painting.

Participants will have the opportunity to try out a variety of art and craft activities, with all materials provided. The workshop runs from 2pm until 4pm and includes refreshments but does require pre-booking.

Following this, the Rotary Club of Banbury will host the Six of the Best concert on Saturday (October 7), featuring six local choirs performing an eclectic mix of music.

Performing at the concert and raising money for the RVS Dementia Service, My Vision, and Katharine House Hospice charities will be 5 Ways, Banbury Choral Society, Banbury Rock Choir, Cherwell Choral Society, Milltown Singers, and Banbury Operatic Society.

The concert will start at 7.30pm and ticket prices are £10 for adults and £5 for under 12-year-olds.

On Friday, October 13, Christopher Kelly will lead a talk and film evening about the sculpture and story of Vézelay's Romanesque Abbey Church World Heritage Site in Burgundy, France.

The event starts at 7.30pm and is free to attend without booking, but the church is inviting donations from attendees.

On the last Saturday (October 28) of the month, at 7pm, the church is hosting a Greater Love concert that includes music from composers such as Samuel Barber, John Tavener, and Frank Martin.

Lastly, on Sunday, May 29 Birmingham author Philip S. Davies will launch his new book ‘Cave of Immortality’, with a reading and signing event. The event runs from 2-4 pm and is free to attend without pre-booking.