Banbury's St Mary's Church invites visitors to enjoy day of Baroque music by composers such as Bach, Vivaldi, and Handel

Running from 10am till 9pm, Banbury Early Music Day will be a celebration of all Baroque music composed from 1600–1750 by composers such as Bach, Vivaldi, and Handel.

Visitors will have the opportunity to participate in events and listen to music performed by award-winning baroque ensembles in St Mary’s Church.

Organised by the new director of music at St Mary’s Church and music teacher at The Warriner School, Dylan McCaig, the event will be the first of its kind to take place in the church.

Critically acclaimed three-piece chamber ensemble Música d'Outrora will be performing their 'Across the Alps' concert.

Dylan said: "The first event is a ‘come and sing’, an event aimed at experienced amateur singers who are interested in early vocal music such as motets and madrigals. The second event is a concert by the prize-winning trio Ensemble La Notte, performing their programme ‘Bach, Buxtehude, and Beyond’.

"Stick around as the third event is a baroque dance class in the church centre led by The Warriner School dance teacher Ann White, with live music from Ensemble La Notte.

"The fourth event in the day is the ‘Banbury Young Baroque Musician’ competition, a new competition specific to Banbury Early Music Day. To enter, musicians must be under 18 and must play a piece of music composed before 1750, winners receive a trophy.

"The final event of the day is the critically acclaimed concert from baroque trio Música d’Outrora, ‘Across the Alps, highlighting the instrumental music composed in Italy in the 17th Century as well as 18th Century France."