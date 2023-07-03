Banbury's St Leonard’s Church welcomes new vicar from Zimbabwe with grand celebration

After a two-year absence, St. Leonard's Church in Banbury has welcomed its new vicar from Zimbabwe with a grand celebration.

The celebration on Thursday, June 29 was no like no other in the history of the Middleton Road church as clergy, ministers, civil servants, friends and representatives of different Banbury communities welcomed the new vicar.

Revd. Kudzayi Bvekerwa’s will serve the church for three days per week, spending the rest of his time as part of the team behind Zinafe UK (Zimbabwe National Anglican Fellowship UK).

The service, which was presided over by the Rt. Rev. Gavin Collins, Bishop of Dorchester, as well as the Revs Sarah Sharpe and Cannon Toby Wright, began with them expressing gratitude to those who had kept St. Leonard's open throughout a challenging interregnum.

Reverend Kudzayi with his wife, Cynthia and two children next to the Bishop of Dorchester The Rt. Rev. Gavin Collins (in red) and Revd. Cannon Toby Wright.

Following this, there were a number of solemn oaths and the giving of symbols, followed by a formal handing over of the church's keys, handshakes, traditional hymns, and spontaneous singing by the Zimbabwe Mothers Union Choir.

Reverend Kudzayai and his family with some of the clergy who attended the welcome service.