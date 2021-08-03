Banbury's shopping centre hosts a free community sports day for families this weekend
Castle Quay shopping centre is inviting customers to join them on Saturday (August 7) between 11am - 3pm as they host a selection of Banbury’s local sports clubs, in the centre’s first ever Community Sports Day.
A selection of Banbury based sports and activities clubs will be at Castle Quay to promote the social, health and wellbeing benefits of joining a local sports team or club. Whether you need a hand getting started on your fitness journey or some motivation and direction to maximise your potential, this will be a great opportunity to meet local sports groups and their representatives to understand everything they offer.
Local sports organisations that will be represented on the day include the Banbury Tae Kwon-Do club, the Banbury Swimming Club, Banbury RUFC, the Banbury Tennis Club and Banbury Stars Cyclists Club. Representatives will be ready for all of the public’s questions, and they will also be showcasing some of the clubs’ skills through demonstrations and mini taster class sessions throughout the day. This free event is open to all and will be held outside the centre’s JD Sports store.
Oliver Wren, Centre Director at Castle Quay said, “This event is a great opportunity to discover more about a new club you may be thinking of joining or simply researching what’s in the local area -be that swimming, cycling, tennis, Tae Kwon Do or dancing. There has been a huge emphasis on health and getting fit over the last year and a half, so we wanted to bring a range of activity to the heart of Banbury and show how accessible these local community clubs are - hopefully offering inspiration and motivation to our shoppers.”