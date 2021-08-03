Banbury's shopping centre hosts a free community sports day for families this weekend

Residents are invited to a community sports day at Castle Quay Shopping Centre this weekend

A selection of Banbury based sports and activities clubs will be at Castle Quay to promote the social, health and wellbeing benefits of joining a local sports team or club. Whether you need a hand getting started on your fitness journey or some motivation and direction to maximise your potential, this will be a great opportunity to meet local sports groups and their representatives to understand everything they offer.

Local sports organisations that will be represented on the day include the Banbury Tae Kwon-Do club, the Banbury Swimming Club, Banbury RUFC, the Banbury Tennis Club and Banbury Stars Cyclists Club. Representatives will be ready for all of the public’s questions, and they will also be showcasing some of the clubs’ skills through demonstrations and mini taster class sessions throughout the day. This free event is open to all and will be held outside the centre’s JD Sports store.