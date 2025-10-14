Banbury's sewage works should have been expanded - did the town lose out? No, says Thames Water

Banbury’s sewage treatment works (STW) expansion was meant to be completed by 2026 but the work has been put back years. See our gallery here.

Troubled water giant Thames Water (TW) said they hope expansion – urgently needed to manage the increasing population’s needs – will be done ‘by 2029’ but they cannot guarantee it.

Meanwhile customers have expressed anger that their bills have gone up – some by almost double.

TW says Banbury is one of two improvements not completed, among 100, because rising costs on other projects had swallowed up the money allocated. It said it is cooperating with regulator OFWAT, which has taken out enforcement action.

TW's Head of Waste Water Services, Simon Brittain (right) is pictured with Banbury STW staff

Clean water campaigner Vaughan Lewis of Windrush Against Sewage Pollution (WASP), said: “(Not completing the work has) condemned the rivers in the region to another five years of unwarranted pollution and it also means that many of the works, including Banbury, are periodically operating illegally as the Environment Agency has issued new, tougher permits.”

TW invited the Banbury Guardian to the treatment works in Grimsbury to see how the huge amount of sewage waste, created by Banbury households, businesses and large events such as Silverstone and other festivals, is processed before being discharged into the River Cherwell.

During storms and times of heavy rainfall the works do get overwhelmed and sewage (that has been strained) flows into tanks which can overflow into the river without further treatment. These are measured in ‘hours’ and are permitted under the rules because the STW is at full capacity. The improvements would lessen the ‘raw’ sewage discharges into the Cherwell.

With Banbury’s rapidly increasing population, it is clear the STW needs to be enlarged. This will be done by extending and adding to the enormous treatment tanks.

Human waste, separated from the water and processed into a cake which is used as farm fertiliser

Sewage is brought to the works by lorry from sewage holding units on the edge of communities and pumped up into the first stage of the recycling unit.

This is trawled to extract rubbish that has been incorrectly put into lavatories. TW says nothing but human waste and toilet paper should be flushed down the loo.

The STW has to extract and dispose of masses of wipes, tampons and many other items that should be binned. TW also urges customers not to put fat or oil down the loo – this can create fatbergs which block sewers.

The human waste is processed into ‘cake’ which is spread on farmland as fertiliser. The rubbish is put in skips to be taken to landfill.

After filtration sewage is aerated in enormously deep tanks to help purify the water

The waste, now liquid, goes through a filter medium whose bacteria helps break down the waste and allows heavier matter to sink to the bottom. It is then treated in enormously deep tanks, through which air is pumped; the oxygen breaking down any remaining waste still further.

This liquid is now pumped up into a vast chamber of sand through which the water is given a final cleansing before it is tested and returned to the river.

Our visit was on a warm, almost cloudless September day and with very little rain this summer, there was no sign of the chaotic amounts of sewage created when rainwater seeps into the sewers through the storm drain network. With the storm season approaching, the system will have its work cut out once again.