Banbury's rising musical star Isaac Stuart launches his debut EP with a sold out London show

His ever-growing catalogue of songs have racked up over one million streams worldwide

Banbury's rising musical star Isaac Stuart has launched his debut EP with a sold out London show.

‘Skyline’ is a collection of five ‘deeply emotional’ songs based around 'the seemingly mundane'.

Advertisement

Advertisement

From writing a musical at the age of 14 which was performed at his school at North Oxfordshire Academy, to performing alongside Tom Walker and David Gray at Wembley Arena at only 23 years of age, Isaac has already made his mark on the industry with highlights including performing live on Graham Norton’s Radio show, supporting Snow Patrol at The London Palladium and his previous single ‘We Don’t Wanna Go Home’ featuring on hit ITV2 show Love Island, his third track to be played on the show to date.

Banbury's rising musical star Isaac Stuart has launched his debut EP.

Opening up about the story of the EP, Isaac - who is Banbury born and bred - said: “These songs timestamp a period in my life filled with heightened emotion and change.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I’m fascinated with life’s fleeting moments. Finding the theatre in the seemingly mundane, the poetry in the day to day is what really moves me.

"The Uber ride home after a house party at 4am, a train station at night, looking at the willow tree outside my parents' bedroom, walking home in the pouring rain when the sun is setting...in those moments it’s like I’m watching myself in my own little play, and these songs are my attempts at capturing those scenes and telling my story.

"I’m really proud of these songs and I hope whoever listens finds themselves in them too.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Banbury's rising musical star Isaac Stuart has launched his debut EP with a sold out London show.

After a lockdown debut in 2020, Isaac’s ever-growing catalogue of songs have racked up over one million streams worldwide and his music receives regular support from BBC Introducing, as well as spins on BBC Radio 1, BBC Radio 2, and Virgin Radio.

Isaac has sold out every headline show he has played to date and shared both festival and arena stages with the likes of Tom Walker, London Grammar, Orla Gartland and David Gray.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Isaac launched his debut EP, playing with his band for the very first time, at two launch shows at The Deaf Institute,