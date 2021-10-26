Banbury's Restore headshave event for Macmillan raises hundreds of pounds for cancer support

Sarah Humphrey and Pat Davis are pictured after their heads were shaved in a fundraising effort for Macmillan

Pat Davis and Sarah Humphrey said goodbye to their locks while taking part in a Macmillan Brave the Shave event in town.

Held at the Calthorpe Street premises of Restore (the mental health charity), hair stylist Paul Cook from Hair Concepts gently shaved the heads of the two brave ladies.

Supported and applauded by a crowd of well wishers, Pat and Sarah raised in excess of their intended target through a Just Giving page and pledges made around town. At the end of the event the ladies had raised £334 in online donations with more expected from outside collections.

Sarah and Pat with their long hair, before the headshave

Funds were also raised for Restore's work helping people recovering from mental health difficulties by the sales of teas, coffees, cakes and other refreshments.

To contribute through the JustGiving site visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/patandsarahbravetheshave.

* Restore is an Oxfordshire-based mental health charity that supports people in taking control of their recovery, developing skills and leading meaningful lives. The centre offers recovery groups, training and employment coaching to make this possible. See more at https://www.restore.org.uk/* To find out more about the work of Macmillan Cancer Support visit https://www.macmillan.org.uk/