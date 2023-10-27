Banbury's Remembrance Day will include street parade, church service and wreath-laying ceremony

Banbury’s Remembrance Day this year will be an opportunity for residents to remember those who gave their lives for the country with a street parade, church service, and wreath-laying ceremony.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Remembrance Day celebrations will take place in the town centre on Sunday, November 12.

Starting on Broad Street at 10.15am the parade will march up High Street and Horse Fair to St Mary’s Church for a memorial mass attended by a specially invited congregation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hundreds of people are expected to line the streets as the procession passes by, and more onlookers will attend the cenotaph in People’s Park for the wreath-laying.

A photo from last year's Remembrance Day parade.

At noon, around 50 wreaths will be placed on the war memorial during a moving ceremony by representatives of local and national military and civic organisations.

Leader of the council and president of the Royal British Legion’s Banbury branch, Kieron Mallon, said: “This is a time when people come together to remember those who gave their lives for their country.

“Banbury is a town with a long, proud military history, and many families locally have been touched by the effects of war.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Remembrance Day gives those families the chance to pay tribute.”

Chairman of the Royal British Legion’s Banbury branch, Chris Smithson, added: “Remembrance Sunday is a national opportunity to remember the service and sacrifices of all those who have defended our freedoms and protected our way of life.