News you can trust since 1838
Register
BREAKING
UK Space Agency -Axiom deal will see first all-UK space mission
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
At least 16 dead in shooting in Maine as suspect still at large

Banbury's Remembrance Day will include street parade, church service and wreath-laying ceremony

Banbury’s Remembrance Day this year will be an opportunity for residents to remember those who gave their lives for the country with a street parade, church service, and wreath-laying ceremony.
By Jack Ingham
Published 27th Oct 2023, 10:08 BST
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 10:08 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Remembrance Day celebrations will take place in the town centre on Sunday, November 12.

Starting on Broad Street at 10.15am the parade will march up High Street and Horse Fair to St Mary’s Church for a memorial mass attended by a specially invited congregation.

Hundreds of people are expected to line the streets as the procession passes by, and more onlookers will attend the cenotaph in People’s Park for the wreath-laying.

Most Popular
A photo from last year's Remembrance Day parade.A photo from last year's Remembrance Day parade.
A photo from last year's Remembrance Day parade.

At noon, around 50 wreaths will be placed on the war memorial during a moving ceremony by representatives of local and national military and civic organisations.

Leader of the council and president of the Royal British Legion’s Banbury branch, Kieron Mallon, said: “This is a time when people come together to remember those who gave their lives for their country.

“Banbury is a town with a long, proud military history, and many families locally have been touched by the effects of war.

“Remembrance Day gives those families the chance to pay tribute.”

Chairman of the Royal British Legion’s Banbury branch, Chris Smithson, added: “Remembrance Sunday is a national opportunity to remember the service and sacrifices of all those who have defended our freedoms and protected our way of life.

“We remember the armed forces, veterans, and their families—from Britain and the Commonwealth—plus the vital roles played by the emergency services.”

Related topics:BanburyRoyal British LegionSt Mary's Church