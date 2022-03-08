Banbury’s Radio Horton seeks volunteers to help the charity

Banbury’s Radio Horton is looking for new volunteers help support its mission to serve and entertain patients at North Oxfordshire's hospital. The charity serves as the health and wellbeing broadcasting service for patients at the Horton General Hospital.

The station, which has over 50 years of heritage under its belt is looking to fill volunteering vacancies in broadcasting, ward visiting, care home visiting as well as a number of administrative positions.

Chair Sam Smette said: “These are exciting times for Banbury’s hospital radio. Like many organisations, Radio Horton has been hampered by the coronavirus pandemic over the last two years, and we have had to adapt and diversify our operations to continue to provide a valuable service to patients and care home residents in the community.

“Our volunteers have not been able to visit the hospital wards at the Horton General Hospital since March 2020, though we have explored new opportunities with a number of local care homes. Training has also been an issue, as it has not been possible to train up new volunteers in the conventional way, due to social distancing restrictions.”

As Radio Horton looks towards the future, the organisation is looking for keen, enthusiastic volunteers to help it achieve its ambitions. No experience is required to serve.

A key element of the service for hospital, health and wellbeing radio is the personal connection made between the listener and the ward visitor or care home visitor volunteers, offering a vital befriending service which helps to reduce social isolation and loneliness amongst patients and residents.

The radio station seeks volunteers from across a breadth of diverse skillsets and interests.

Sam added: “As a charity, there is so much more behind-the-scenes work that goes into the running of a hospital, health and wellbeing radio service to keep the cogs whirring. It’s not just about the presenting and reporting.

“If you enjoy meeting and talking to people, why not consider becoming a Ward Visitor or Care Home Visitor? The role can be highly rewarding and satisfying, but most importantly, comforting and reassuring to patients or residents.

“We’re currently recruiting a new Care Home Coordinator to oversee delivery of our care home service, managing volunteers, and building relationships with care homes. Or perhaps you’ve got a background in fundraising, so the Fundraising Officer role may be of interest to you.”

“Often, we need people to lend a hand at our portfolio of community events and collections. We’re also searching for social media savvy volunteers or content creators, who can optimise our presence on social media and digital communication channels.”

The minimum age to join Radio Horton is 16. All member-volunteers may stand for election as a trustee at the organisation’s annual general meeting.

Anyone wishing to get involved can find more details about the vacancies and how to apply on Radio Horton’s website - https://radiohorton.co.uk/vacancies2022/ or enquire by email to [email protected]