Banbury's Radio Horton recognised for outstanding coverage at national hospital radio awards

Staff from the station received the silver award at the awards ceremony held in Winchester on Saturday, April 13.

The station, that broadcasts to the Horton General Hospital and local care homes, won the award for its coverage of the Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust Staff Recognition Awards in July 2023.

Sam Smette, chair of Radio Horton, expressed his gratitude about the award and said: "Winning Silver in the Best Speech Package category is a tremendous honour for Radio Horton.

"It reflects the dedication and talent of our volunteers, who continuously strive to deliver engaging content to our listeners. We are immensely proud of our team and grateful for the support of our community."

Judges at the awards commented on how they were impressed with how the station put the programme together using a selection of voices and stories that captured the spirit of the event.

Volunteer-led Radio Horton will celebrate its 60th anniversary this July and, in its words, “aims to continue to provide a friendly voice and varied schedule of programmes and music to patients and residents receiving care in Banbury”.

The National Hospital Radio Awards celebrate excellence in hospital radio broadcasting across the UK and recognise stations that show innovation, creativity, and professionalism in serving their local communities.