Banbury's popular Tunnel of Terror Halloween attraction to take a break this year

The organisers behind Banbury’s Tunnel of Terror have decided to take a break this year so they can enjoy spending Halloween with their families; however, they insist the popular attraction will be back next year.

Organised by Tracey Kovacs and her daughter Natasha, the Tunnel of Terror walk-around attraction has been a Halloween highlight for many Banbury families.

For the past four years, Tracey and her family have worked tirelessly to transform their garden into a hair-raising maze, packed full with terrifying props and actors for three days over Halloween.

First held in 2021 as a way to cheer up people following the COVID lockdowns, Halloween-loving Tracey has grown the attraction each year, with hundreds of families passing through last year.

Tracey has also helped to raise over £2,000 for local charities, including Restore, the Let’s Play Project, and Bliss, by taking donations from visitors.

In past years, Tracey and her family have provided sweets, hot drinks, and refreshments to all visitors.

However, this year, Tracey has decided to give the Tunnel of Terror a break so that she and her family can enjoy spending Halloween together.

She said: “We have had so much going on this year; we just haven’t had the time. So we are going to spend some quality time with our children this year, as in the past we have not had a chance to take them out.”

Tracey has assured fans of the Tunnel of Terror that it will be back next Halloween, bigger, better, and more terrifying than ever before.