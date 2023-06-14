Banbury's only independent record shop to host series of events after moving location

Banbury’s only independent record shop will host a series of events to celebrate moving to a new premises.

To celebrate moving to Unit 29 on the Cherwell Business Village, on Southam Road, Strummer Room Records is hosting three special events.

Starting with Vinyl Saturday on Saturday July 1, staff have raided the shop's storage unit for hundreds of vinyl records that have not yet made it to the shop or website for the day.

Following on from this is the grand opening of the new premises on Saturday July 22. This will feature live music from The Long Time Dead and The Pink Diamond Revue, a licenced bar, free parking, and free entry.

Finally, the shop is hosting Banbury's first record fair in many years on Sunday October 22, at Banbury United FC’s ground. The fair will feature over 10 specialist dealers selling a wide range of vinyl records, CDs, cassettes, and other collectibles.