Banbury's Nigerian community come together to celebrate traditional cultural festival

Members of Banbury’s Eastern Nigerian community came together last Saturday (August 30) to celebrate a traditional cultural festival.

The Iri Ji celebration was organised by the Eastern Nigerian Connect, a group which holds events for Nigerians living in and around Banbury, and was held at a private residence in town.

Iri Ji translates as 'new-yam eating' and is held every August in Nigeria and west Africa, primarily by Igbo people, to mark the end of the rainy season and the beginning of the yam harvest.

The celebration not only marks the beginning of the next work cycle; it is also used to bring Igbo communities together to enjoy dance, feasting and traditional fashion parades.

Members of Banbury's Eastern Nigerian community at the Iri Ji celebration.

During the cerebration, roasted yam is typically offered to the gods and ancestors in a ritual, and several different yam recipes are served to attendees.

The event was attended by the Banbury Town Mayor Cllr Kieron Mallon and district councillor Dr Chukwudi Okeke.

Speaking about the celebration, Cllr Mallon said: “I was honoured that the Nigerian community could share the cultural celebration with me.

“I thank them and note that although we come from different places, we are one Banbury.”

Banbury Town Mayor, Cllr Kieron Mallon, enjoying some of the yam available at the celebration.

Cllr Chukwudi Okeke, who also serves as chair of the Eastern Nigerian Connect in Banbury, said: “I was happy to see many people from different backgrounds attend the event despite the rain.

“We are bicultural, British and Nigerian cultures, and it is important that we maintain both cultures, especially for the children. Embracing both cultures will lead to better, more successful integrations within the society.”