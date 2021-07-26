Banbury's newest community centre holds is official opening after months of delay caused by Covid

The new community centre in Longford Park, Banbury which holds its Grand Opening and Summer Party on Saturday

The official launch had to be postponed because of the Covid pandemic with all its restrictions but on Saturday (July 31) an afternoon of fun and celebration is planned at the new venue in Hobby Road.

The community centre is a brand new, purpose-built facility for the residents of Longford Park and surrounding areas. The Longford Park Community

Association's team of volunteers have organised an event for all ages, to run from 1pm - 6pm with a range of activities including a bouncy castle, children's games, stalls and a raffle as well as a barbecue, licensed bar and much more.

Children's activities will run from 1pm - 4pm and between 4pm - 6pm there will be a live performance with music from Nick Breakspear.

The event is planned as a perfect opportunity to become a member of the Longford Park Community Association (LPCA), to meet the committee and make new friends.