Banbury’s new mayor will focus on the town’s tradition and history in his year ahead

Kieron Mallon delivers first speech as new mayor.

Banbury Town Council welcomed its 25th town mayor on the evening of May 13, with Easington South Councillor Kieron Mallon taking on the mantle for a second time.

One of Banbury’s long-serving councillors with almost three decades of local government experience, Cllr. Mallon was first elected in the town in 1997, and currently holds a place on all three local councils – Banbury Town Council, Cherwell District Council, and Oxfordshire County Council.

Cllr. Mallon, an ex-serviceman and president of the Banbury Royal British Legion, has held his seat on Banbury Town Council since its inception in 2000. He is a founding member of the ‘Keep the Horton General’ campaign, focused on preservation and protection of services at the Horton General Hospital.

In his first speech as Mayor, Cllr. Mallon outlined his desire to focus on Banbury’s rich and fascinating history, stating, “My theme for the year will be ‘Tradition and History’, for if a person, council, town, country does not know its own history, then how can it learn, adapt? It enables us to plan for the future and not make the same mistakes over again.”

New mayor Cllr Kieron Mallon with new deputy mayor Cllr Chukwudi Okeke.

The new Town Mayor also took time to show his appreciation to the many parties that work to maintain, oversee and improve Banbury, saying, “Once again thank you councillors, volunteers, charities, uniformed services, all who provide public service to Banbury. Without your time and help any town would grind to a halt but here in Banbury we have public service at the forefront of our minds and you deliver those services to help others which in turn helps our town.”

Receiving the title of deputy mayor was Councillor Chukwudi Okeke of Neithrop South. Okeke recently served as chairman of Cherwell District Council.

Cllr. Mallon will hold the role of mayor for a year before handing over the mantle to a successor.

As town mayor, Cllr. Mallon will become Banbury’s first citizen. The role is elected by the 22 current Banbury town councillors. The mayor will likely be invited to – and attend – well over 100 events throughout the year, including many of Banbury Town Council’s own events. Mayors also partake in parades, give speeches, and host fundraisers for charities of their choosing.