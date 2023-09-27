News you can trust since 1838
Banbury's Muslim community hold first ever parade to celebrate birth of prophet

Hundreds of people paraded through Banbury on Sunday (September 24) to celebrate the birth of the Muslim prophet Muhammad.
By Jack Ingham
Published 27th Sep 2023, 14:59 BST
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 14:59 BST
The parade organised by the Banbury Madni Masjid mosque was the first of its kind to take place in the town.

Setting off from the Merton Street mosque, the procession took to the streets of the surrounding area, waving flags and praying.

Chairman of the mosque, Abu Hassan Hanif, said: "As Sunni Muslims residing in the United Kingdom, we find great importance in celebrating the birth of our beloved Prophet Muhammad.

Hundreds of people paraded through the town to celebrate the birth of the prophet Muhammad.Hundreds of people paraded through the town to celebrate the birth of the prophet Muhammad.
"This procession observance, known as Mawlid-un-Nabi, holds profound significance in our faith and lives. It is a way to promote unity and contribute positively to the diverse fabric of British society.

"It’s a celebration of love, peace, and the universal values that our Prophet Muhammad brought to humanity."

For more information on the mosque and upcoming events, visit its Facebook page at facebook.com/BanburyMadniMasjid/?locale=en_GB

