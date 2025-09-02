Banbury's much loved snapper Harry Rhodes celebrates 50 years of Tudor Photography
A face recognised by so many people in the Banbury area, Harry has been a photographer for a lot longer – he started working as a press photographer with the Birmingham Planet at 16-years-old.
He worked for several regional titles before moving to Banbury as chief photographer for the Banbury Guardian and has continued to do media photography ever since, always providing the perfect press picture for publication.
In 1975, he launched Tudor Photography allowing him to dedicate more time to commercial, wedding and portrait photography.
Harry’s party took place in the historic surroundings of Wroxton Abbey, a venue he has had close connections since arriving in Banbury.
His guests enjoyed coffee with a special celebration cake and a tour of the building – once home to Prime Minister Lord North – and a buffet lunch. They included local business people, former colleagues and many contacts built up through Harry’s years of business and social life in Banbury.
Presentations were made to his long-time assistant Helen Loggin and to Wroxton Abbey’s director, Nicholas Baldwin.
Harry says a combination of three important factors - efficiency, speed and a sense of humour – ensure the relaxed and very natural shots for which he is so well known and loved.
His assignments have taken him all over the world photographing Royalty, celebrities, businesses, sporting events (especially horse racing), weddings and images for powerful individual portraits.
A keen horse rider himself, Harry has close connections with racing yards in the Banbury area and further afield.