Banbury's Mr Magic wins more boxing titles after defeating tough opposition in the USA
The Banbury boxing inspiration has been on an incredible run of success over the past few years that has seen him go undefeated in his last 23 contests.
In that time, the 40-year-old – who trains out of Rob Allen’s Team 180 Gym on Beaumont Road – has picked up world titles and won several international competitions.
Last week (Saturday, October 4 and Sunday, October 5), Marlon travelled to New Jersey to take part in the Pat Johnson Masters Boxing Championship.
The event is known as one of the biggest amateur master boxing tournaments and attracts top fighters over the age of 35 from across the world.
On the Saturday, the Banbury man took on Chicago native Ryan Shosted for the 65kg crown.
Marlon was able to use his high level of fitness and clean boxing skills to dominate the bout from the opening bell.
The crowd got behind the Banbury boxer as he picked off his opponent with precise shots throughout the first and second rounds.
By the third round, Marlon’s relentless performance had become too much for his opponent, and the referee called time on the action.
Following the fight, he was crowned the 65kg champion at the 2025 New Jersey Masters Boxing Championship.
With no time to rest, Marlon was back in the ring again the following day to challenge for the champion versus champion bout.
This contest would see Marlon jump up a weight to take on Isaac Milton, the previous day’s 70 kg champ.
Marlon said: “Going up in weight will always be challenging, and this was no exception. My opponent Isaac Milton from Michigan pushed me to my limits.”
This time Marlon was on the back foot from the opening bell as the bigger man used his natural advantages to apply pressure.
However, Marlon’s smooth boxing skills proved valuable, and he was able to weather much of the American boxers’ attacks.
In the second round the Banbury man showed that he has power as well as skills and was able to drop Milton with two hurtful shots.
This caused the referee to give the American boxer a standing eight count and ultimately sealed the deal for another impressive win for Marlon.
This challenging victory led the judges at the event to award Marlon the Champion of Champions belt.
The two victories at the New Jersey competition further secured Marlon’s position as one of the very best masters boxers in the world and placed him as number one in the USA in his weight category.
Speaking after the competition, Marlon said: “I want to build on this outstanding momentum. I am now setting my sights on the Masters Boxing International World Championships in Australia, which are due to take place this month (October 23 until October 25).
Following this, Marlon will travel to Germany, where he will captain the UK Masters team when they take on the German team on Saturday, November 15.