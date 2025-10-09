Banbury's Mr Magic wins more boxing titles after defeating tough opposition in the USA

Banbury boxing star Marlon ‘Mr Magic’ Gray-Deacon has claimed two more titles on a recent trip to the United States, further cementing his reputation as one of the top amateur boxers over the age of 35 in the world.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Banbury boxing inspiration has been on an incredible run of success over the past few years that has seen him go undefeated in his last 23 contests.

In that time, the 40-year-old – who trains out of Rob Allen’s Team 180 Gym on Beaumont Road – has picked up world titles and won several international competitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last week (Saturday, October 4 and Sunday, October 5), Marlon travelled to New Jersey to take part in the Pat Johnson Masters Boxing Championship.

Banbury's Mr Magic Marlon Gray-Deacon with his two new belts from the New Jersey Masters Boxing Championship.

The event is known as one of the biggest amateur master boxing tournaments and attracts top fighters over the age of 35 from across the world.

On the Saturday, the Banbury man took on Chicago native Ryan Shosted for the 65kg crown.

Marlon was able to use his high level of fitness and clean boxing skills to dominate the bout from the opening bell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The crowd got behind the Banbury boxer as he picked off his opponent with precise shots throughout the first and second rounds.

Never one to miss training, Marlon was back in the gym with his coach, Rob Allen the day he returned from New Jersey.

By the third round, Marlon’s relentless performance had become too much for his opponent, and the referee called time on the action.

Following the fight, he was crowned the 65kg champion at the 2025 New Jersey Masters Boxing Championship.

With no time to rest, Marlon was back in the ring again the following day to challenge for the champion versus champion bout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This contest would see Marlon jump up a weight to take on Isaac Milton, the previous day’s 70 kg champ.

Marlon said: “Going up in weight will always be challenging, and this was no exception. My opponent Isaac Milton from Michigan pushed me to my limits.”

This time Marlon was on the back foot from the opening bell as the bigger man used his natural advantages to apply pressure.

However, Marlon’s smooth boxing skills proved valuable, and he was able to weather much of the American boxers’ attacks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the second round the Banbury man showed that he has power as well as skills and was able to drop Milton with two hurtful shots.

This caused the referee to give the American boxer a standing eight count and ultimately sealed the deal for another impressive win for Marlon.

This challenging victory led the judges at the event to award Marlon the Champion of Champions belt.

The two victories at the New Jersey competition further secured Marlon’s position as one of the very best masters boxers in the world and placed him as number one in the USA in his weight category.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after the competition, Marlon said: “I want to build on this outstanding momentum. I am now setting my sights on the Masters Boxing International World Championships in Australia, which are due to take place this month (October 23 until October 25).

Following this, Marlon will travel to Germany, where he will captain the UK Masters team when they take on the German team on Saturday, November 15.