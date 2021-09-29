Banbury’s MP Victoria Prentis to restart in-person constituency surgeries this week

Banbury’s MP Victoria Prentis will restart in-person constituency surgeries from tomorrow - Thursday Sept. 30 - at the Sainsbury's supermarket cafe. (Image from the website for MP Victoria Prentis)

The face-face surgeries will start from tomorrow, Thursday September 30. The surgery will be from 11.30am to 12.30pm at the Sainsbury's supermarket cafe in Oxford Road, Banbury.

Mrs Prentis said: "Now that restrictions have eased, I am delighted to be able to resume my in-person surgeries."

No appointment is necessary, and people can just turn up.

Mrs Prentis was recently promoted after the Prime Minister's 'reshuffle' of his cabinet.

Victoria Prentis has been promoted to be the minister of state at the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) as part of Boris Johnson’s government cabinet reshuffle.