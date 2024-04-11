Banbury's Mill Arts theatre to use leisure centre as temporary pop-up venue

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The decision follows last week’s announcement that the centre’s auditorium will be closed until the end of June to repair the water-damaged stage and floor.

While the theatre’s team and landlords Oxfordshire County Council work to repair the damage caused by floods in January, shows will be transferred to the temporary venue.

The Mill Arts Centre will set up a temporary theatre inside Woodgreen Leisure Centre while repairs are made to the auditorium.

A purpose-built space for live performances with professional staging, sound, and lighting and a bar will be constructed in Woodgreen’s large indoor bowls hall.

Emma Hiorns, creative director at The Mill Arts Centre, said: “We are enormously grateful for the patience and support of our audiences whilst our team are undertaking the mammoth task of creating a full professional pop-up theatre in Woodgreen Leisure Centre."Our auditorium may be temporarily out of action, but we are thrilled to be able to go ahead with as many performances as possible at The Mill at Woodgreen and keep bringing world-class live performance to Banbury.

"Furthermore we are working closely with our landlords to ensure that we have the auditorium back up and running so we can welcome audiences back through our doors and enjoying live performance at The Mill again just as soon as possible.”

Shows are expected to take place at the temporary venue from April 25 until June 30, with performances returning to the Mill Arts Centre from July 1.

The Mill’s Café Bar and programme of classes and workshops will continue to run as normal while repairs are made to the auditorium.

Ticket holders will be contacted by the Mill’s box office team to confirm arrangements for each performance, and updates will be shared on the theatre’s website.