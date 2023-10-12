Banbury's Lock29 to join Halloween fun with free spooky activities day
The independent food and retail space will be hosting a number of free-to-attend activities from 10am to 5pm on Saturday October 28 to celebrate Halloween.
A magician will be performing hair-raising tricks, and there will be a pumpkin hunt, with the winner taking home a cauldron of delicious sweets from World of Fudge and Sweets.
The centre will also have a face painter from 12-3pm to make visitors look their scariest and is offering special discounts with selected traders to those who turn up in creepy costumes.
A spokesperson for Lock29 said: "So, no matter where your tastebuds want to travel this Halloween, maybe the Caribbean or Southeast Asia, America or Italy, we have you covered.
“The venue also has live music every Saturday afternoon from 4 to 7 p.m, and Saturday 28 will be no exception. So come down and enjoy!”