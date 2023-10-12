News you can trust since 1838
Register
BREAKING
Captain Tom: daughter Hannah 'admits family kept money from his books'
SNP MP defects to Tories after claiming 'toxic and bully treatment'
Bernie Ecclestone spared jail time after guilty fraud plea
Ex-Barclays boss fined £1.8m by FCA over misleading links to Epstein
UK economy grew by 0.2% in August as service sector provides boost
Man dies after falling 20ft into dough machine at bread factory

Banbury's Lock29 to join Halloween fun with free spooky activities day

Banbury’s Lock29 traders are celebrating Halloween this year by holding a day of free and fun spooky activities.
By Jack Ingham
Published 12th Oct 2023, 11:16 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The independent food and retail space will be hosting a number of free-to-attend activities from 10am to 5pm on Saturday October 28 to celebrate Halloween.

A magician will be performing hair-raising tricks, and there will be a pumpkin hunt, with the winner taking home a cauldron of delicious sweets from World of Fudge and Sweets.

The centre will also have a face painter from 12-3pm to make visitors look their scariest and is offering special discounts with selected traders to those who turn up in creepy costumes.

Most Popular
Lock29's staff are preparing for a special day of fun Halloween activities.Lock29's staff are preparing for a special day of fun Halloween activities.
Lock29's staff are preparing for a special day of fun Halloween activities.

A spokesperson for Lock29 said: "So, no matter where your tastebuds want to travel this Halloween, maybe the Caribbean or Southeast Asia, America or Italy, we have you covered.

“The venue also has live music every Saturday afternoon from 4 to 7 p.m, and Saturday 28 will be no exception. So come down and enjoy!”

Related topics:BanburyCaribbeanItaly