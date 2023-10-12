Banbury’s Lock29 traders are celebrating Halloween this year by holding a day of free and fun spooky activities.

The independent food and retail space will be hosting a number of free-to-attend activities from 10am to 5pm on Saturday October 28 to celebrate Halloween.

A magician will be performing hair-raising tricks, and there will be a pumpkin hunt, with the winner taking home a cauldron of delicious sweets from World of Fudge and Sweets.

The centre will also have a face painter from 12-3pm to make visitors look their scariest and is offering special discounts with selected traders to those who turn up in creepy costumes.

Lock29's staff are preparing for a special day of fun Halloween activities.

A spokesperson for Lock29 said: "So, no matter where your tastebuds want to travel this Halloween, maybe the Caribbean or Southeast Asia, America or Italy, we have you covered.